Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Weaponising ordinary devices violates law, says UN head; BEST bus conductor stabbed by thief and more

Locals staged protests in Dharavi/ Shadab Khan

Weaponising ordinary devices violates international law, United Nations rights chief says

Weaponising ordinary communication devices represents a new development in warfare, and targeting thousands of Lebanese people using pagers, two-way radios and electronic equipment without their knowledge is a violation of international human rights law, the United Nations human rights chief said Friday. Volker Turk told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council there must be an independent and transparent investigation of the two attacks in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday where these devices exploded, reportedly killing 37 people and injuring more than 3,400 others.

BEST conductor stabbed for protecting bag and phone from thief

For more than 20 years, Ashok Dagale, 44, served as a conductor for a public service—the BEST bus. But on Thursday night, his family found themselves navigating the complex maze of the city’s public hospital system after Dagale was stabbed while trying to stop a thief who had snatched his phone and was eyeing his bag containing Rs 2,195 in cash. The incident occurred at 9.15 pm, while the bus was stationary at the Yellow Bungalow bus stop in Dharavi, and as per Sion hospital records, Dagale was admitted by 10.45 pm. Read More

Tension in Dharavi as locals thwart BMC's move to raze 'illegal' portion of mosque

Tension prevailed in Dharavi slum here on Saturday after hundreds of local residents gathered on a road and opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plan to pull down an alleged illegal portion of a mosque, an official said. A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to prevent any untoward incident in view of the prevailing situation, he said. (PTI)

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and others return for the final round

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh will get another opportunity to enhance their red-ball credentials when the final round of Duleep Trophy matches begin here on Thursday. Read more

Ranveer Brar: ‘With The Buckingham Murders, I learnt healing and how to be a better chef'

Kitchen, ingredients, recipes, cooking shows—popular chef Ranveer Brar was so content in the world of cooking that he didn’t want to move to acting. But in 2022, he took a leap of faith with Hansal Mehta’s Modern Love Mumbai. Two years on, he has added another acting project to his résumé with The Buckingham Murders. Read more