During the operation, the police seized nine 12-bore rifles, fake arms licenses, and 58 live cartridges from the accused, who had been working as security guards since 2015

In a joint operation, the Southern Command Military Intelligence unit from Pune and the Maharashtra Police have dismantled a racket involving nine men from Jammu and Kashmir. These individuals allegedly used forged firearm licences and carried illegal firearms to secure jobs as armed security guards at various banks and security agencies in Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Pune, and the surrounding areas, news agency ANI reported.

According to a press statement issued by the Ahilyanagar Police, a search and combing operation was carried out across the city as well as Shrigonda, Sonai, and Pune, resulting in the arrest of the nine accused from the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the operation, the police seized nine 12-bore rifles, fake arms licences, and 58 live cartridges from the accused, who had been working as security guards since 2015, the police said.

Following the seizure of the illegal firearms and live cartridges, a first information report (FIR) was filed at the Tofkhana Police Station in Ahilyanagar on Friday under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged documents), 474 (possession of forged documents), and 34 (common intention), as well as various provisions of the Arms Act. An investigation into the case is underway, ANI reported.

The police also confirmed that, at this stage, the case does not appear to have any terror-related links. They believe the accused may have committed the forgery to obtain high-paying jobs as armed security guards at banks and cash transport vehicles. However, authorities are continuing to investigate the sources of the firearms and the full extent of the racket.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shabbir Mohammad Gujjar (38), Mohammad Salim alias Saleem Gul (32), Mohammad Safraz (24) from Kotiyan, Jahangir Zakir (28), Shahbaz Ahmed (33), Surjeet Singh, Abdul Rashid Chidiya (38), Tuefel Gazia, and Sher Ahmed Ghulam Hassan.

Military Intelligence officers also confirmed that verification from district officials in Rajouri had been conducted, and it was confirmed that the seized arms licences had not been officially issued by them and were forged.

According to ANI, the police further confirmed that their investigation revealed Sher Ahmed Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Kalakot in Rajouri, was the primary facilitator behind the acquisition of the fake licences and 12-bore rifles, which he provided for Rs 50,000 each. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With ANI inputs)