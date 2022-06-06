Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 10:05 AM IST  |  Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
ANI |

A case has been registered and the accused, who happens to be the rape victim herself, has been arrested

Minor mother held for strangling her two-month-old baby in Indore

A minor, who was a rape victim in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, killed her two-month-old baby after she failed to look after the child due to poverty, said a police official.

A case has been registered and the accused, who happens to be the rape victim herself, has been arrested.




According to Addl DCP, Indore, Rajesh Vyas, the minor has confessed to her crime.


"A few days ago, a minor girl was raped after which she gave birth to a child. She was irked by the child. Her family members were putting pressure on her to get married. She was frustrated and killed her two-month-old baby. She has confessed to her crime," he said.

The police official informed that the incident came to light after the postmortem of the child was done that revealed the murder.

"The postmortem of the deceased child has been done which revealed the act of murder. A case has been registered and the culprit has been arrested," Vyas said. 

