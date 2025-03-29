Breaking News
Updated on: 29 March,2025 06:33 PM IST  |  Mira Bhayandar
mid-day online correspondent |

Aligning with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation developed a QR-based system for waste collection and segregation. This innovative approach has helped in improving efficiency, planning, and transparency in waste collection

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation bags SKOCH Award 2025 for waste management

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation was felicitated with the prestigious 'Silver Award for Excellence' in cleanliness.

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation bags SKOCH Award 2025 for waste management
The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has been recognised at the national level for its efforts in cleanliness and waste management. The corporation's quick response (QR)-based digital waste management system has been acknowledged and honoured with the prestigious SKOCH Award 2025—one of India’s most independent and credible recognitions. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation received the Silver Award at a ceremony held in New Delhi. The award was accepted by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhabinod A Sharma, Additional Commissioner Dr Sachin Bangar, and City Engineer Deepak Khambit.


Aligning with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation developed a QR-based system for waste collection and segregation. This innovative approach has significantly improved efficiency, planning, and transparency in waste collection. Additionally, it has led to a reduction in citizen complaints, contributing to a cleaner and more beautiful city.


Recognising this pioneering initiative, the SKOCH Group has honored MBMC at the national level. The SKOCH Awards are regarded as the highest honours in India for public administration, good governance, and effective use of technology.


While accepting the award, Sharma congratulated all MBMC officers and staff. "This award is a matter of great pride for the entire Mira Bhayandar city. The municipal corporation will continue its dedicated efforts to implement innovative initiatives and establish Mira Bhayandar as one of the cleanest cities in India," he said.

The municipal administration has dedicated this award to the residents and has set a vision for strengthening waste management, cleanliness, and eco-friendly initiatives in the future. 

The other attendees at the ceremony included Dr M Govinda Rao (Chairman, Karnataka Regional Imbalances Redressal Committee), Ajay Seth (Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance), Pranjul Bhandari (MD & Chief India Economist, HSBC & Adviser, 16th Finance Commission), Dr M Ramachandran (Distinguished Fellow, SKOCH Development Foundation and Former Secretary, GoI), Dr NC Saxena (Distinguished Fellow, SKOCH Development Foundation and Former Secretary, GoI), Sameer Kochhar (Chairman, SKOCH Group), Dr VN Alok (Professor, Indian Institute of Public Administration), Dr Deepak B Phatak (Director, SKOCH Development Foundation and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Indore), Dr Ram Singh (Director, Delhi School of Economics), and Dr Hindol Sengupta (Historian & Professor, OP Jindal Global University).

