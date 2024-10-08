Azharuddin was summoned by ED in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, case against him for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as Hyderabad Cricket Association's president

Mohammed Azharuddin. File Pic/Suresh Karkera

Listen to this article Mohammed Azharuddin appears before ED in Hyderabad Cricket Association money laundering case x 00:00

Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal agency will question him and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources told PTI.

Azharuddin was summoned on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged Hyderabad Cricket Association money laundering case, reported ANI.

Azharuddin was summoned by ED in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, case against him for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as Hyderabad Cricket Association's president.

The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was asked to first depose before the agency at its office here on Fateh Maidan Road on October 3 but he sought a fresh date and was hence summoned on October 8 in connection with the Hyderabad Cricket Association money laundering case.

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in which the ED had conducted searches in November last year.

Azharuddin's role during his tenure as the HCA president is under the scanner of the agency, the sources had said.

There was no immediate response from the former Indian skipper, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls held last year.

Following the registration of the case by the Telangana police last year, he had said that the allegations levelled against him were "false" and "motivated" and it was "just a stunt" pulled by his rivals to ruin his reputation.

Last year in November, ED conducted searches under the provisions of the PMLA at nine locations in Telangana, reported ANI.

The searches were conducted at the residences of Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav, and Arshad Ayub, who served as President, Vice President, and Secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association at various points in time.

Searches were also conducted at an office premise the residential premises of its MD. Search operations resulted in the recovery and seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents, and unaccounted cash of Rs 10.39 lakh, reported ANI.

A search of one of the premises of Gaddam Vinod revealed that it was allegedly being used as an office for several companies owned and controlled by his brother Gaddam Vivekanand, a former Member of Parliament (MP), reported ANI.

ED initiated an investigation based on 3 FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, and the corresponding chargesheets filed by the ACB relating to criminal misappropriation of the funds of the Hyderabad Cricket Association to the tune of Rs. 20 crore.

The chargesheets contain allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems, and canopies for Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium constructed in Uppal, Hyderabad, reported ANI.

As per the chargesheets, despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately, leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to the Hyderabad Cricket Association, reported ANI.

It was also revealed that the office bearers of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, including its then Secretary, President, Vice-President and others, allegedly in collusion with private parties, arbitrarily got various tenders and works allotted to alleged preferred vendors/contractors at higher than market rates without following proper tender processes and in many cases even before the receipt of quotations. Advance payments were made to many contractors but no work was done by them.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)