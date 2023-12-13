Mohan Yadav sworn in as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh

The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in state capital Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and others during the oath ceremony. Pic/PTI

Mohan Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in state capital Bhopal.

BJP legislators Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers by the governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders attended the ceremony.

PM Modi arrived at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav, in Bhopal on Wednesday amid a loud cheer from the gathering and BJP party workers chanting his name.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also arrived at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of CM Mohan Yadav.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda arrived at Bhopal airport and they were received by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CM Mohan Yadav.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met CM Mohan Yadav in Bhopal, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at Bhopal airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Mohan Yadav.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, an OBC leader and three-time BJP MLA, who is considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), started his political career when he was a student and climbed up the ladder to occupy the top post in Madhya Pradesh.

The 58-year-old MLA from Ujjain South took oath on Wednesday as the chief minister of MP.

He is the state's fourth OBC chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2003, after Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He is also the second CM from Ujjain, after Prakash Chandra Sethi of the Congress.

Yadav's appointment as chief minister also marks end of the era of BJP stalwart and four-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who dominated the state's politics for close to two decades.

Besides holding PhD, LLB and MBA degrees, Yadav is also known to possess sword-fighting skills.

(With inputs from PTI)