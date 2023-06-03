Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > More than 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone recovered near IB in Amritsar

More than 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone recovered near IB in Amritsar

Updated on: 03 June,2023 03:18 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

The seizure was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police

More than 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone recovered near IB in Amritsar

Representational Image

Listen to this article
More than 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone recovered near IB in Amritsar
x
00:00

Security forces on Saturday recovered more than 5 kilograms of heroin that was airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar.


The seizure was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police, a BSF spokesperson said.


Around 2:50 am, the joint team heard the buzzing of the unmanned aerial vehicle and dropping of the consignment on the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar, he said.


During a search of the area, they recovered five packets of heroin from a field. An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment, he said.

The recovered consignment weighs around 5.50 kilograms. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news punjab amritsar national news chandigarh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK