Congress leader P Chidambaram hits out at BJP over suspension of 14 Members of Parliament over questions to PM and Amit Shah on the breach

Suspended MPs with others stage a protest during the Winter session of Parliament

Listen to this article ‘MPs’ suspension aimed at silencing Opposition’ x 00:00

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday hit out at the BJP over the suspension of 14 MPs, saying this was no deterrent to those who breached security and was intended at silencing the Opposition.

While Derek O’brien of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 13 Opposition MPs, including nine from the Congress and the DMK’s Kanimozhi, were suspended from the Lok Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sagar and Neelam Verma arrested for protesting outside the Parliament during the Winter session being taken to the court on Thursday. Pics/PTI

On Wednesday, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, shouted slogans and released coloured smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, “Politics under BJP has plunged to new depths. If the opposition wants the hon’ble PM or the hon’ble HM to make a statement in parliament on the terrible breach of security on December 13, their members will be suspended.”

P Chidambaram

“Suspension of MPs is no deterrent to those who breached security. It is intended to silence the Opposition,” the former home minister said.

The Congress on Thursday described the suspension of Opposition MPs as a “murder of democracy” and accused the BJP government of reducing parliament to a “rubber stamp”.

13

No. of MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha

Opposition to protests for Shah’s statement

Opposition parties will continue their aggressive protests in both Houses of Parliament and press for a statement from HM Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach issue, sources said on Friday. During their floor coordination meeting this morning, leaders of the INDIA parties decided to continue their aggressive stance in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha. Both Houses have been witnessing multiple adjournments due to disruptions.

Washout in LS, RS amid security breach questions

Parliamentary proceedings were completely washed out on Friday after opposition protests in both houses over the security breach issue amid demands that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement followed by a discussion. While Lok Sabha was adjourned within moments after it met for the day and again till 2 PM and then within a minute after that, Rajya Sabha saw similar adjournments - first within minutes of the laying of papers and Standing Committee reports and then again for the day within a minute of it meeting at 2 PM. This is the third day when parliamentary proceedings were disrupted over the security breach issue in Parliament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever