Must raise voices against horrific injustice being perpetrated against Palestinians: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Palestinian activists and grassroots organisations have called for a global strike on Monday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Monday to participate in a global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the "massacre" of the Palestinian people and called for raising voices against the "horrific injustice" being perpetrated against them, reported news agency PTI.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Participate in the global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the massacre of the Palestinian people and their children today, the 11th of December, 2023."

"We must all raise our voices against the horrific injustice being perpetrated against them," the Congress general secretary said.

Noting that the "merciless bombing" of Gaza continues with even more "savagery" than before the truce, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said on Thursday it is the duty of India as a member of the international community to stand up for what is right and do all it can to ensure a ceasefire at the earliest.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza has been quoted in media reports as saying that the death toll in the territory has surpassed 16,200 and more than 42,000 people have been wounded. Israel launched a massive military offensive on Gaza after the October 7 attacks on the country by Hamas militants, reported PTI.

Around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, were killed on the Israeli side during the Hamas' October 7 attack, according to media reports, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in the more than two months since the start of the Iron Swords War in Gaza, helicopters have evacuated about 600 wounded soldiers in roughly 300 different evacuations. The IDF also said that starting today, Sunday, the data on military wounded will be updated on its website, reported ANI.

Doctors and paramedics from the IDF's Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669 continue rescue activities from the Gaza Strip, reported ANI.

The IDF said evacuations are carried out "quickly and under threat" from the combat areas, reported ANI.

The rescue operations are led by the assistance officers of the Air Force Cooperation Unit, who are responsible for coordination between the ground and air forces, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)