"No injuries or harm were reported to any passengers onboard," said an official.

The Mumbai Central-Amritsar Paschim Express (12925) train experienced a brief delay on Tuesday after smoke was detected in the General Second (GS) coach, located second from the engine, as the train was traveling between Ankleshwar and Bharuch stations, the officials said.

They said that the incident took place at around 17:03 hours, the train came to an abrupt halt between the two Gujarat stations after the onboard smoke detection system was triggered in the GS coach.

The Railway officials halted the train, and a team of personnel was dispatched to investigate the situation.

After around 32-minute delay, the train resumed its journey at 17:35 hours. However, it was redirected to the loop line at Bharuch at 17:49 hours for further examination and safety checks, the officials said.

