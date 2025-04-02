A Mumbai court sentenced a man to two years in jail for falsely claiming Dawood Ibrahim offered him money to kill PM Modi and CM Yogi, rejecting his plea of mental instability

A Mumbai court has sentenced a man to two years in jail for making a threat call to the police, claiming that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim offered him money to assassinate PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, reported the PTI.

The court ruled that showing sympathy to the accused was unjustified.

In the verdict delivered on March 29 in the 2023 case, First Class Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade Court) Hemant Joshi rejected the defense's argument that the accused, Kamran Khan, was mentally unstable, noting that no evidence was presented to support his claim, according to the PTI.

The court found Khan guilty of offences under sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court sentenced him to two years in jail and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine.

According to the prosecution, in November 2023, he called the Mumbai Police, threatening to bomb the state-run J J Hospital.

The accused further said, "There is a threat to Modi's life, Dawood Ibrahim is giving Rs 5 crore, he has asked (him) to eliminate Modi," the complainant in the case told the court.

The court was informed that the person had also stated that men of Dawood Ibrahim, designated as a global terrorist, were offering Rs 1 crore to him to bomb UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The accused made the call to the control room when he was at J J Hospital in central Mumbai, and his medical check-up by doctors was getting delayed due to a long queue of patients, police informed, reported PTI.

The court stated, it was clear the police machinery was caught in a bind due to the crime committed by the accused.

"Furthermore, the repetition of such offences by the accused is evident from the complaint. Considering the strain on the government machinery and the security of the very specific individuals who were threatened due to such rumours, showing sympathy to the accused would not be justifiable," the court noted.

As per PTI, the court, after going through all the evidence on record, noted the prosecution had successfully established that the threatening call was made from Khan's mobile number.

(With PTI inputs)