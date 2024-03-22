Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested by the ED in connection with the excise policy case, said that his life is dedicated to the country whether he is outside or in the jail

Arvind Kejriwal being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article My life is dedicated to country whether I am outside or in jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal x 00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case, said that his life is dedicated to the country whether he is outside or in jail, the ANI reported on Friday.

A video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its X handle showed Arvind Kejriwal reaffirming his 'commitment' to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whether I am inside or outside, my life is dedicated to the country," Arvind Kejriwal said while he was being produced before Rouse Avenue court on Friday by ED following his arrest on Thursday, as per the ANI.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before the court on Friday said that there is no direct evidence.

"Without there being any material in possession of the Enforcement Directorate on the basis of which Mr Kejriwal can be believed to be guilty of an offence, he is being illegally and arbitrarily arrested by the ED," Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted before Rouse Avenue court, as per the ANI.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi while concluding his arguments before the Special Judge, requested, "Please do not look at the remand as a routine. It requires the application of significant judicial mind...there are larger issues of democracy involved," the news agency reported on Friday.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested after skipping nine summons issued against him by the ED and Delhi High Court had on Thursday refused to grant him relief from any coercive action by the probe agency.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest came days after the ED arrested K Kavitha, Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

Earlier Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning.

On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh.

(with ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!