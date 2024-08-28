Breaking News
Nabanna Abhijan protest: Howrah turns battleground

Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Police clash with protesters demanding CM Mamata’s resignation

Nabanna Abhijan protest: Howrah turns battleground

RAF personnel lathi-charge protesters in Howrah. Pics/PTI

Clashes broke out between police and protestors on GT Road in Howrah Maidan area when they tried to march towards the state secretariat as a part of their ‘Nabanna Abhijaan’ on Tuesday afternoon.


Police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at the security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.



Police use teargas shells to disperse studentsPolice use teargas shells to disperse students


A policeman, who identified himself as the in-charge of Chanditala police station in Howrah Police Commissionerate, was injured in the clash.

A similar situation unfolded in Hastings and MG Road area, where protestors threw stones at police, who were seen chasing them away.

“Why were we beaten by police? We did not break any laws. We are holding a peaceful rally to demand justice for the deceased doctor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility and resign,” said a woman protester.

The protestors were attempting to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna, to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

CBI to consult AIIMS experts

The CBI will consult experts from the All India Institute of Medical Science on the DNA and forensic reports related to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, officials said Tuesday.

ED files money laundering case

The ED has filed a money laundering case to probe alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh and some others, official sources said Tuesday. The federal agency has taken cognisance of a CBI FIR to file its ECIR, equivalent to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Want safer sets: Artistes

Over a hundred female artistes associated with the Bengali film industry wrote to the state-run Tele Academy on Tuesday, seeking a safer workplace amid the outrage over the rape-murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital.

“People of West Bengal, along with the entire nation, have been shocked to their core by the recent torture and murder of a woman doctor at her workplace— RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata. 

In the wake of this heinous crime, it is heartening to see that the entertainment industry—theatre artists and technicians, musicians, makeup artists, dancers and choreographers, screenwriters and technicians are taking to the streets in fervent protests,” said the letter.

