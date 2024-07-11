Breaking News
Nashik accident 3 killed 1 injured as car hits parked container truck

Nashik accident: 3 killed, 1 injured as car hits parked container truck

Updated on: 11 July,2024 06:51 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent

According to police, a sports utility vehicle with four occupants rammed into a container truck parked on the roadside near Hotel New Baba

Nashik accident: 3 killed, 1 injured as car hits parked container truck

An official said that three persons were killed and one seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked container truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the early hours of Thursday, reported news agency PTI.


The victims, of the Nashik accident, were on their way to attend a funeral when they met with the accident at Wake Shivar near Malegaon on the Mumbai-Agra national highway around 4.30 am, he said, reported PTI.


According to police, a sports utility vehicle with four occupants rammed into a container truck parked on the roadside near Hotel New Baba.


Meenakshi Arun Hiray (53), her sister Anisha Vikas Sawant (40) and her husband Vikas Chintaman Sawant (45) died at the scene. The fourth person in the car, Vaibhavi Pravin Jadhav (17), sustained serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital, reported PTI.

The three deceased were residents of Thakurli in Thane district. All four were going to Malegaon to attend a relative's funeral, he said, reported PTI.

Police have registered a case and further investigations are underway in the Nashik accident, the official added.

In another incident, two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Sonegaon and Lokmanyanagar in Nagpur, police officials said on Thursday, reported PTI.

In the first incident, which took place at 1 pm on Wednesday at Somalwada Square, HPCL employee Dinesh Ladi (26) was injured after a container truck rammed into his motorcycle, a Sonegaon police station official said, reported PTI.

"He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Container truck driver Maheboob Ashfaque Khan (21) was arrested," he said, reported PTI.

The second incident took place late Wednesday night in Lokmanyanagar area, an MIDC police station official said.

"Raju Tulsiram Waghmare (40) was crushed by a truck at 9 pm. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old girl was crushed to death by a bus belonging to the local civic transport undertaking in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Wednesday afternoon, police said, reported PTI.

The minor's grandfather, who was accompanying her, received injuries in the accident, they said, reported PTI.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanvi Sagar Gavai, a Class I student whose family resides in the Nashik Road area, reported PTI.

The girl's grandmother, Jijabai Gavai, runs a tea stall in the area and she used to come there while going to school and before coming home. Sanvi Gavai came to the tea stall as usual at around 1.30 pm, they said, reported PTI.

She was leaving for home with her grandfather when a Citilinc bus hit her, killing her on the spot, said the police.

Citilinc is the public transport bus service provided by Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, reported PTI.

After the accident, the bus driver fled the spot.

Local residents and workers staged a protest and demanded immediate arrest of the bus driver, who they claimed, was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place.

(With inputs from PTI)

