National Conference announces first list of 18 candidates for J-K Assembly polls

The seat-sharing pact was declared a day before the last day of filing nominations for the first phase of elections on September 18 for 24 seats

Hours after finalising its seat-sharing deal with the Congress, the National Conference on Monday announced a list of 18 candidates who have been nominated as candidates from the party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The party said in a social media post that party president Farooq Abdullah had approved the nominations.

Contestants from key constituencies include retired Justice Hussnain Masoodi from Pampore, Mohammad Khalil Bandh from Pulwama, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi from Shopian, Gh Mohi-Ud-Din Mir from Rajpora and Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy from Doda.

Additionally, the National Conference (NC) has announced Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir as the candidate for Rajpora, Showkat Hussain Ganie for Zainpora, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi for Shopian, and former minister Sakina Ittoo for DH Pora, Showkat Hussain Ganie from Zainpora, Peerzada Feroze Ahmad from Devsar, Chowdary Zaffer Ahmad from Larnoo, Abdul Majeed Larmi from Anantnag West, Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri from (Bijbehara), Reyaz Ahmad Khan from Anantnag East, Altaf Ahmad Kaloo from Pahalgam, Mehboob Iqbal from Bhaderwah, Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy from Doda, Arjun Singh Raju from Ramban, Sajad Shaheen from Banihal, Sajad Kichloo from Kishtwar, Pooja Thokur from Pader-Nagsani.

Earlier on Monday, the National Conference will contest 51 of 90 seats and Congress 32, according to the seat-sharing pact reached by the two parties for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The two parties will also have a "friendly contest" on five seats.

The two parties have left one seat each for CPI(M) and Panthers Party.

Making the announcement, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said the two parties have reached the seat-sharing agreement by understanding "sensitivities of each other".

He said some seats were difficult and they would have "friendly contest in a disciplined manner."

"National Conference will contest on 51 seats, Congress on 32 and we have agreed to have a friendly but disciplined contest on 5 seats. Over and above these 88 seats, we have left 1 seat for CPI (M) and 1 seat for Panthers Party," Karra said at a press conference.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

Voting will be held for 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Election Commission, the Union Territory has 88.06 lakh electors.

