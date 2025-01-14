Need to develop earthquake warning systems: PM Modi

Addressing a function to celebrate 150 years of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), he also lauded the institution as a symbol of India's scientific journey

PM Modi speaks during the 150th foundation day celebrations of IMD. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged scientists to develop warning systems for earthquakes while noting that advanced weather forecasts have significantly reduced casualties and minimised economic losses caused by cyclones.

Addressing a function to celebrate 150 years of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), he also lauded the institution as a symbol of India's scientific journey.

Modi noted how advanced weather forecasting has significantly reduced casualties during cyclones and minimised economic losses, boosting investor confidence and building economic resilience.

The prime minister also launched 'Mission Mausam' for developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers.

"We have launched 'Mission Mausam' to make India weather ready and climate smart," Modi said.

The celebrations were attended by the World Meteorological Organisation Secretary General Celeste Saulo, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and a host of dignitaries.

Modi also released the IMD's Vision-2047 document for weather resilience and climate change adaptation, a commemorative postage stamp and a coin to mark 150 years of the IMD.

"Meteorology offers the most important support for the disaster management capability of any country. To minimise the impact of natural disasters, we need to maximise the efficiency of meteorology," the prime minister said.

He recalled how the cyclone in Gujarat's Kandla in 1998 and the 1999 Odisha super cyclone killed thousands.

"But loss of life is minimal now because of better forecasts," he said.

Referring to his visit to Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate a 6.5 km tunnel on Monday, Modi said the IMD had suggested that the inaugural function be held on January 13 which was a clear weather day in snow-clad Sonamarg.

The prime minister said India's disaster management capabilities have significantly improved due to advancements in meteorological technology which has proved to be beneficial not only for the country but also for the global community.

"Today, our Flash Flood Guidance system provides critical information to neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka," Modi said.

The prime minister stressed on the need to work with future requirements in mind, including developing warning systems for natural disasters like earthquakes.

"There is a need to develop warning systems for earthquakes and scientists and researchers should work in this direction," Modi said.

The prime minister quoted from scriptures and ancient texts to highlight India's rich history of expertise in understanding weather patterns.

He said traditional knowledge was well documented, refined, and deeply studied in ancient texts like the Vedas, Samhitas, and Surya Siddhanta, Tamil Nadu's Sangam literature and the folk literature of Ghagh Bhaddari in the north.

Works such as Krishi Parashar and Bruhat Samhita studied cloud formation and the mathematical work on planetary positions, he noted.

The prime minister also referred to the book "Pre-Modern Kutchi Navigation Techniques and Voyages" which documents centuries-old maritime knowledge of Gujarat's sailors.

Modi said that as IMD's weather forecasts become more accurate, their importance will increase across various sectors, industries, and even in everyday life.

