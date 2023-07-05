New chief for 4 states in BJP’s organisational rejig

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 July,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Sources said there is a possibility of Kumar being inducted as a minister in the central government, with Reddy likely to quit to take up his new assignment

Union minister G Kishan Reddy is BJP’s Telangana chief. File pic/PTI

The BJP on Tuesday named Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively, effecting key organisational changes in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and fuelling the speculation about a reshuffle in the Union cabinet.


The party also announced former Union minister D Purandeswari as its new Andhra Pradesh president and brought in OBC leader Etela Rajender as its election management committee chairperson in Telangana where assembly polls are due later this year.


Sources said there is a possibility of Kumar being inducted as a minister in the central government, with Reddy likely to quit to take up his new assignment. The rejig is significant in the primacy given to leaders who jumped ship. Jakhar and Rajender left the Congress and the BRS, respectively, to join the BJP. Purandeswari was in the Congress and a minister in the UPA government.


