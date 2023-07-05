West Bengal panchayat poll violence: Stray clashes blown out of proportion, says DGP

Bengal top cop says it’s not right to say widespread violence is taking place ahead of rural polls, as isolated incidents occur even when polls are not held

A car set ablaze during a clash between Indian Secular Front and TMC supporters in Bhangore, in South 24 Parganas, on June 15. PIC/PTI

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya on Tuesday said the state’s law and order is under control and police are taking prompt action to check stray incidents of violence in the run-up to the July 8 panchayat polls. Asserting that it is not right to say widespread violence is taking place ahead of the panchayat elections, the director general of police (DGP) said isolated incidents occur even when polls are not held.

“Law and order in the state is under control. Two, three incidents have happened and police have taken prompt action,” the DGP said. The DGP said he will provide figures after the panchayat polls to show whether incidents of violence have increased or decreased. With the body of BJP worker Bankim Hansda being recovered from roadside in Purulia on Monday night, the death toll in pre-poll violence in the past 26 days rose to 14.

BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya said that such an observation from the highest chair of the state police is unacceptable. “The DGP seems to be speaking like the spokesman of the ruling Trinamool Congress,” Bhattacharya said. Former CPI(M) MP Samik Lahiri said the situation in the state is not under control of police but that of the anti-social elements. TMC MP Santanu Sen seconded Malviya and said that pre-poll violence during the previous Left Front regime was higher.

