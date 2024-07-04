New criminal laws: CBI registers its first FIR under BNS; two police officers booked

The FIR was registered on Wednesday evening against Head Constables Ravindra Dhaka and Parveen Saini both posted in Narcotics Cell, Maurice Nagar, under BNA 61(2)

The CBI on Wednesday registered its first FIR under newly enforced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against two Delhi Police officers for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe to help the release of a person lodged in Tihar Jail, reported PTI citing officials.

As per the PTI report, the FIR was registered on Wednesday evening against Head Constables Ravindra Dhaka and Parveen Saini both posted in Narcotics Cell, Maurice Nagar, under BNA 61(2). The section is related to alleged criminal conspiracy and provisions of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The duo has been accused of demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe from the complainant to help in the release of his brother lodged in Tihar Jail after the recovery of NRX drugs (which cannot be purchased over the counter without the prescription of a qualified doctor) from him, said the PTI report.

The complainant told the CBI that medicines have been falsely shown in the possession of his brother Koshinder.

According to the CBI, Dhaka and Saini allegedly demanded a bribe in exchange for giving the complainant information about NRX medications so they could prepare fictitious bills and present them to the appropriate court. The court would then confirm the information as authentic and help free his brother on bond from judicial custody.

The CBI sent the complainant with concealed recorder to ascertain the claims during verification proceedings. As per the PTI report, Dhaka allegedly told the complainant that IO of the case would settle for Rs 2.50 crore.

New criminal laws: First BNS case registered at DB Marg police station in Mumbai

The first case under the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the DB Marg police station in the southern part of Mumbai, an official told PTI.

The Bharat Nyay Sanhita came into force on Monday under three new criminal laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which came into force nationwide at midnight, have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"The first case was filed at DB Marg police station at 12:45 am on the complaint of Girgaon Chowpatty resident Dilip Subhedar Singh (36) who was duped of Rs 76,000 by unidentified persons who called him several times between June 26 and now," he said.

"Late Sunday night, Singh got one such call and was asked to deposit Rs 76,116 into various accounts to get a loan. After he made the payment, Sigh realised he had been cheated. A case was registered under BNS against an unidentified person. In all, 12 cases were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by 5 pm," the official told PTI.

As per the PTI reports, the official said exhaustive training had been given to all units of the Mumbai police to ensure effective implementation of the new laws.

"Training material on the three new laws was provided to all regional and zonal offices. All police stations have been given registers with appropriate amendments and provisions of the new criminal laws. A comparative chart of the old (IPC) and new (BNS) provisions has also been given to personnel," the official informed PTI.