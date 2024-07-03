New criminal laws: WB police makes first arrest for crimes against women under BNS; casting director held

The accused, identified as a casting director in the Bengali television industry, was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting his minor daughter

The West Bengal police recorded its first arrest for crimes against women under the new crimimal law, the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023 when a man in South 24 Parganas district, was apprehended for allegedly molesting his minor daughter, reported PTI citing a police official on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as a casting director in the Bengali television industry, was arrested on Monday following a complaint filed by his wife at Narendrapur police station. She accused him of sexually molesting their daughter when no one else was present at home, police said as per the PTI report.

"The man has been charged under BNS Section 76/351(3) and Section 10 of the POCSO Act. He has a history of harassing women. Investigation is ongoing," the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, on the first day of BNS implementation on July 1, Kolkata Police registered at least 31 FIRs across various police stations within their jurisdiction, he added.

New criminal laws: First BNS case registered at DB Marg police station in Mumbai

The first case under the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the DB Marg police station in the southern part of Mumbai, an official told PTI.

The Bharat Nyay Sanhita came into force on Monday under three new criminal laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which came into force nationwide at midnight, have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"The first case was filed at DB Marg police station at 12:45 am on the complaint of Girgaon Chowpatty resident Dilip Subhedar Singh (36) who was duped of Rs 76,000 by unidentified persons who called him several times between June 26 and now," he said.

"Late Sunday night, Singh got one such call and was asked to deposit Rs 76,116 into various accounts to get a loan. After he made the payment, Sigh realised he had been cheated. A case was registered under BNS against an unidentified person. In all, 12 cases were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by 5 pm," the official told PTI.

As per the PTI reports, the official said exhaustive training had been given to all units of the Mumbai police to ensure effective implementation of the new laws.

"Training material on the three new laws was provided to all regional and zonal offices. All police stations have been given registers with appropriate amendments and provisions of the new criminal laws. A comparative chart of the old (IPC) and new (BNS) provisions has also been given to personnel," the official informed PTI.