According to local administration estimates, over two lakh devotees had already set up camps in Ayodhya on New Year's Eve. On Wednesday morning, around three lakh more people arrived to pray to Ram Lalla

The Ayodhya administration took several steps to manage the large crowds, dividing the city into multiple sectors and zones for better regulation. Pic/PTI

The temple towns of Ayodhya and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh witnessed an unprecedented influx of devotees on the first day of New Year 2025, on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

According to the local administation, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was consecrated on January 22 last year, saw a significant turnout of over two lakh devotees who had set up camps on New Year's Eve. On Wednesday morning, approximately three lakh more people arrived to pay homage to the deity of Ram Lalla. The devotees' eagerness was palpable as they lined up to catch a glimpse of the idol, which was unveiled at sunrise on the first day of the year.

In Varanasi, a massive crowd of devotees began flocking to the sacred Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple as early as 3 am on Wednesday, PTI reported. The rush continued until late evening as part of the New Year celebrations. By 4 pm, the temple administration reported that around 3.5 lakh devotees had visited to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath.

Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that the increase in the visitor count was owing to the worldwide celebration of New Year 2025 according to the Gregorian calendar. The winter season, combined with the holiday break, also contributed to the high number of visitors. "With schools, courts, and agricultural work closed for the season, people often take vacations during this time," Rai said. He added, "Increasingly, Ayodhya has become a prime destination for pilgrims instead of more traditional tourist spots like Goa, Nainital, Shimla, or Mussoorie."

The Ayodhya administration took several steps to manage the large crowds, dividing the city into multiple sectors and zones for better regulation, PTI reported. A heavy police presence was deployed, and traffic restrictions were imposed, with round-the-clock vehicle inspections carried out by local officials. The surge in devotees had started a day earlier, with more than two lakh pilgrims completing 'darshan' by Tuesday evening. Hotels, dharamshalas, and homestays were fully booked as both local and outstation visitors poured into the town. The crowds also gathered steadily at the Hanumangarhi temple, where the rush continued from the early morning 'aarti' until the evening 'shayan aarti.'

To accommodate the influx, the administration had set up 10 additional visitor galleries along the Ram Janmabhoomi path, expanding the number of darshan lines from 10 to 20. Special security measures were put in place to ensure the safety of devotees. Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Tiwari explained that the city had been divided into seven security sectors and 24 zones, with senior officers overseeing each area. Drone cameras were employed to monitor crowded locations, and traffic movement was strictly controlled to avoid congestion and ensure public safety.

In Varanasi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, said that the number of visitors had been steadily rising since December 28. Anticipating the high influx, temple authorities had prepared to manage the situation efficiently. "The crowd started gathering early in the morning, and by 4 pm, we had already witnessed 3.5 lakh devotees. The numbers continue to rise, and devotees are still queuing to seek darshan," Mishra reported.

Due to the overwhelming crowd, the temple officials imposed certain restrictions. On both December 31 and January 1, Baba's "touch darshan" was prohibited, and access to the sanctum sanctorum was restricted. Vehicles were also banned from entering Maidagin to Godaulia road to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims. To maintain public safety and prevent untoward incidents, district police were on high alert. DCP Kashi Zone, Gaurav Bansal, stated that extensive security measures had been implemented, including five sectors and 45 duty points within the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex.

Security personnel were also stationed at key temples and ghats across the city, including the Baba Kaal Bhairav temple and Sankat Mochan temple, with 11 and 8 duty points respectively. Special forces, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Water Police, and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), were deployed at various ghats, anticipating a large crowd for the New Year celebrations. In case of emergencies, 12 quick reaction teams (QRTs) were on standby. The security arrangements and crowd control measures reflected the temple's commitment to ensuring a safe and peaceful experience for the devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple on this special occasion, Bansal said.

