Updated on: 15 December,2024 04:59 PM IST  |  Kashi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On December 13, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, a project aimed at enhancing the religious and cultural experience of devotees visiting the iconic temple

The grand form of the ancient Lord Kashi Vishwanath Temple was inaugurated as Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13, 2021. Since then, the number of devotees has been steadily increasing. Pic/X

Devotee count rises to 19.13 crore after construction of Kashi Vishwanath corridor
The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has completed three years and witnessed a significant surge in devotees, with more than 19.13 crore visitors since 2021, according to data released on Friday.


Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, told ANI, "Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust is using the offerings received in the temple to strengthen Sanatan Dharma. Along with this, food, clothes and books are provided to all the boys and girls engaged in Sanskrit education. Similarly, food is provided in hospitals and many other places."


Devotees shared their experiences of visiting Kashi Vishwanath Dham, saying that while the temple is becoming crowded, they face no issues in performing their worship. One devotee remarked, "It feels very good to come to the temple and we get a lot of happiness and peace after seeing Mahadev. Everything inside the temple is arranged in an organized manner. We want to come here again and again."


The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, has become a major centre of faith not only for Sanatanis across India but also for people around the world. The grand form of the ancient Lord Kashi Vishwanath Temple was inaugurated as Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13, 2021. Since then, the number of devotees has been steadily increasing.

The offerings received by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust are specifically used to promote Sanatan Dharma, support hospitals, and provide food, clothing, and books to all boys and girls engaged in Sanskrit education, ANI reported.

The Temple Trust also assists in organising other Sanatan events in the area. It is continually working to preserve cultural activities and strengthen art and culture, conducting creative experiments in this regard, ANI reported.

"All of these topics will be promoted further as we enter our fourth year. Our fourth year is unique to us since our faith has four Vedas. Along with this, we will continue to work for the expansion of Sanatan Dharma," Mishra added.

(With ANI inputs)

national news varanasi uttar pradesh India news india

