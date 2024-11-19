Indian diaspora greet him with ‘Jai Shree Krishna’ and Dandiya ceremony

PM Modi greets Brazilian Vedic scholars who welcome him with Vedic mantras

Listen to this article Brazil welcomes Modi with Sanskrit chants x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Brazilian Vedic scholars chanting Sanskrit mantras upon his arrival in Brazil for the G20 summit on Monday. The group of Vedic scholars, comprising men and women of all ages, sang melodious Sanskrit shlokas in PM Modi’s presence. They were dressed in traditional Indian attire, and the Prime Minister keenly listened to their harmonious recitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi interacts with members of the Indian diaspora. Pic/AFP

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, there is significant interest in India’s culture, religion, performing arts, and philosophy in Brazil. Organisations like the Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, Satya Sai Baba, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, and the Bhakti Vedanta Foundation have active chapters in Brazil. Indian philosophy and spirituality were among the first aspects of Indian culture to influence Brazil, resonating with the country’s colourful folkloric traditions and joyous festivities.

Upon PM Modi’s arrival at Hotel Nacional, he received a warm welcome, with chants of ‘Jai Shree Krishna’ and a traditional Dandiya ceremony performed by dancers in vibrant Gujarati attire. Members of the Indian diaspora greeted him with gifts, waved Indian flags, and displayed his pictures to express their enthusiasm for his visit.

Modi arrived in Brazil after wrapping up a visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community. He is in Brazil to attend the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for November 18 and 19.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever