Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Prayagraj Railway Station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2025, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Sunday that the Railways would run around 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special services, to facilitate the movement of devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025. The Union Minister, who arrived in Prayagraj by train from Varanasi to review the preparations for the event, expects around 1.5 to 2 crore passengers to travel to the city by train during the mela, news agency PTI reported.

Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to begin on January 13, coinciding with Paush Purnima, and will conclude on February 26, on Mahashivratri.

After inspecting stations under the Northeast Railway, Northern Railway, and the North Central Railway in Prayagraj, the minister told reporters: "I also inspected the new bridge built over the Ganga, which will soon be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A new bridge has been built over the Ganga here after 100 years."

"I inspected five stations. The holding areas at these stations, where the devotees will be able to sit until their trains arrive, are very good. Colour coding has been used in the holding areas and tickets so that the devotees can reach the right platform," Vaishnaw added.

According to PTI, the minister also highlighted the introduction of mobile UTS (Unreserved Ticket System) in Prayagraj for the first time. He noted, "The system was used during the Rath Yatra in Puri. For the Maha Kumbh, the railway track on the Prayagraj-Varanasi route has been doubled. The Phaphamau-Janghai section has also been doubled. A second entrance has been built at the Jhansi, Phaphamau, Prayagraj, Subedarganj, Naini, and the Cheoki stations."

A control room has been set up at every station, sending live feeds to the master control room at Prayagraj station. CCTV camera feeds from Maha Kumbh Nagar and the police will also be monitored at the master control room.

Referring to the preparations, the minister said, "Work at the Prayagraj station was done using the experience gained during the Ram temple consecration programme in Ayodhya and the Rath Yatra in Puri."

According to PTI, Vaishnaw also announced the construction of more than 23 holding areas at various stations in Prayagraj, in addition to 48 platforms. Additionally, 21 foot overbridges have been built, and 554 ticketing kiosks have been set up.

The Indian Railways has spent over Rs 5,000 crore on preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 over the past two years, Vaishnaw added.

Railway Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satish Kumar and other senior officials accompanied the minister during the review.

(With PTI inputs)