NIA registers case in Jiribam violence in Manipur along with two other cases

Security personnel keep vigil as people protest in Imphal. Pic/PTI

The National Investigation Agency registered a case in connection with the recent violence in Jiribam along with two other cases on the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a press release said. "Acting swiftly on the Union Ministry of Home Affairs's directions to bring the culprits to book expeditiously, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched thorough investigations into three major cases relating to the recent spate of violence in Manipur", the release said. The anti-terror agency re-registered three cases afresh on November 13, 2024, after the MHA decided to hand over the investigations to NIA considering the gravity of the offences, amid escalating violence in the strife-torn state and to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the brutal attacks.

"In the first case (FIR No. 29(11) Borobekra PS, dated November 11, 2024), several houses were burnt and two civilians were killed at Borobekra. Later unknown militants had also abducted and murdered 6 persons including 3 women and 3 children," the release said. The incident took place on November 11 when some unknown armed militants fired towards Borobekra Police Station, as well as some houses and shops located at Jakuradhor Karong, and also set ablaze the latter. The police and CRPF personnel of Borobekra PS retaliated, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Subsequent search operations led to the recovery of two dead bodies inside the burnt houses, it added. The case has been re-registered by NIA as RC-15/2024/NIA/IMP under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Arms Act, 1959.

The second case in which NIA has initiated a probe is connected with the 11th November attack on a CRPF post located at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations, Jiribam, by armed militants (original FIR No. 30(11) registered at Borobekra PS). A CRPF constable sustained bullet injuries in the attack and was evacuated to Silchar for medical treatment. During a search by security forces and the police team, dead bodies of unidentified armed militants, along with arms and ammunition, were recovered from the vicinity of the attack. NIA has re-registered the case as RC-14/2024/NIA/IMP under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Arms Act, 1959.

The third case relates to the murder of a woman at Jiribram by fully armed militants. The incident took place on November 7, when 31-year-old Zosangkim (31 years), wife of Ngurthansang from Jairolpokpi (Zairawn), Jiribam, Manipur, and mother of three, was allegedly raped and burnt alive at her residence by fully armed militants. The case was originally registered as FIR No. 80(11)2024 at Jiribam PS on November 8, 2024, NIA has re-registered the case as RC-13/2024/NIA/IMP under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Arms Act, 1959, and UA(P) Act. The release said that the NIA teams visited the spots on November 21-22, 2024 and started the probe. The process of handing over case documents from local police to NIA is currently underway.

