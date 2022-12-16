Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Nilgiris Mountain Railway services cancelled on Dec 17

Nilgiris Mountain Railway services cancelled on Dec 17

Updated on: 16 December,2022 07:17 PM IST  |  Coimbatore (TN)
PTI |

Top

Engineering works to repair the damaged railway track are in progress, but, the quantum of work is more, leading to cancellation of the trains. However, train services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam will be operated as scheduled, a press release said

Nilgiris Mountain Railway services cancelled on Dec 17

Representational Pic


In view of the restoration works to clear the debris from Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) track are yet to be completed, the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam train services remained cancelled on December 17, Southern Railway said on Friday.


Earth slips, triggered by heavy rains in Nilgiris district a few days ago, covered portions of the track and trees, uprooted by winds also fell across the track, which obstructed the operation of the train services between Mettupalayam and Coonoor for the last three days, a release said.



Also Read: Mumbai: RPF staff and passenger rescue two passengers slipped from running train


Engineering works to repair the damaged railway track are in progress, but, the quantum of work is more, leading to cancellation of the trains. However, train services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam will be operated as scheduled, the release added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
indian railways news India news india national news tamil nadu

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK