Updated on: 02 September,2022 02:45 PM IST  |  Noida
Noida: Woman dies after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A woman died allegedly due to "gross negligence" in treatment at a hospital in Greater Noida run by a "doctor" whose MBBS degree was found to be fake, police said on Friday.


The fake doctor, Priya Ranjan Thakur, has been arrested and an FIR was lodged against him at the Bisrakh Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajesh S said.

According to officials, the woman, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, had visited the IVF Creation World Centre, run by Thakur, in Eco Village 2 in the Bisrakh area on August 19.


She had been visiting the centre for two months for the In-Vitro Feritilisation (IVF) procedure, a technology-assisted method for pregnancy, the officials said.

The woman fell ill during the procedure and her condition worsened due to a lack of emergency support in the centre to such an extent that she slipped into a coma and had to be taken to another hospital, they said.

"She fell ill during the IVF treatment on August 19 and had to be admitted to another hospital where she died on August 26. Thakur, the owner of the IVF centre, was arrested in connection with the death," DCP Rajesh said.

"During investigation, Thakur's medical certificates were verified. His MBBS degree of 2005 mentioned Bhupendra Narayan University in Madhepura, Bihar but during verification, the degree was found to be fake," the officer said.

The fake doctor, aged around 40 years, was booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 338 (endangering human life by negligent acts) and 304 (death due to negligence) shortly after the woman's death after a complaint was filed by her husband, the police said.

With his medical degree turning out to be fake, another FIR has been lodged against him under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery), the police added.

