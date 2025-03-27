Addressing the NCP (SP)'s Extended Working Committee meeting, the former Union Minister stressed on the strengthening of the organisation and focusing on regions where it can bring about a change in the election

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar urge party workers to gear up for future elections. File Pic

Listen to this article Not the one to get disheartened by electoral reverses: Sharad Pawar x 00:00

On Thursday NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar stated that he was not the one to get disheartened by one electoral defeat and urged party workers to gear up for future elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the NCP (SP)'s Extended Working Committee meeting, Pawar stressed strengthening the organisation and focusing on regions where it can bring about a change in the election-bound states such as Bihar and Kerala.

Expressing concern over the economy, particularly the farm sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar urged party leaders to engage with the public and strengthen the organisation for future challenges.

According to PTI, the NCP (SP) faced its worst-ever performance in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, securing only 10 out of the 86 seats it contested as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress.

This was the first extended working committee meeting of the NCP (SP) after the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Several leaders at the meeting alleged that the opposition's voice was being stifled in legislative bodies and raised concerns over the increasing instances of hate speech in Maharashtra.

They also discussed the challenges posed by the impending delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

Senior NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad accused the BJP of turning Maharashtra into a laboratory for communal politics, calling it a matter of great concern.

Sharad Pawar’s public events cancelled for next 4 days due to health issues, says NCP

The 84-year-old politician recently addressed an event at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune on Thursday, where he struggled with coughing throughout his 18-minute speech.

All scheduled public engagements of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar over the next four days are cancelled as he is experiencing speaking difficulty due to cough, a party leader said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The 84-year-old politician recently addressed an event at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune on Thursday, where he struggled with coughing throughout his 18-minute speech.

"Sharad Pawarji is experiencing difficulty in speaking due to persistent cough, as a result of which all his scheduled programmes over the next four days have been cancelled," said Prashant Jagtap, Pune city NCP (SP) president.

(With inputs from PTI)