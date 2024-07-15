Odisha: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall till July 19 due to low pressure over Bay of Bengal

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may take place at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada on July 15

Odisha is bracing for prolonged rainfall in the next four days due to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, reported the PTI.

While one low pressure area was formed, another is likely to follow on July 19, the weather department said.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may take place at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada on July 15 due to a low-pressure zone northwest of the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the South Odisha coast, as per the PTI.

Additionally, areas like Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Balangir may experience heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm), accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some places across north interior Odisha, Sonepur, Boudh, and coastal regions.

According to the PTI, while no specific weather warnings are issued for July 16, heavy rains may resume on July 17 in places such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, and Koraput, coinciding with the potential formation of another low-pressure area around July 19 in west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal.

July 18 could see heavy rains in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, and Balangir, the IMD said.

The IMD has issued warnings for July 19, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Koraput and Malkangiri, with heavy rains likely in Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal districts, it added.

Additionally, the IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea off the south Odisha coast and northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from July 15 to 16, due to squally weather and gusty winds expected to reach 40 to 50 kmph.

"Fishermen are advised to not to venture into the sea area of south Odisha coast, northwest adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during 15th and 16th July, 2024," the IMD said in the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has instructed district collectors to keep emergency response measures ready and report any incidents of heavy to very heavy rainfall promptly to the state government.

(with PTI inputs)