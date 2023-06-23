Taking a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray for attending the Opposition meeting, Bharatiya national president JP Nadda said that Uddhav himself shut the shop for Bala Saheb Thackeray

File Photo

Listen to this article Odisha: Uddhav Thackeray shut Bala Saheb Thackeray's shop, says JP Nadda x 00:00

Taking a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray for attending the Opposition meeting, Bharatiya national president JP Nadda said that Uddhav himself shut the shop for Bala Saheb Thackeray.

Speaking at a public rally in Odisha, JP Nadda slammed Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) as Uddhav Thackeray reached Patna to attend the Opposition meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just heard that Uddhav Thackeray has landed in Patna. This Shivsena, they used to talk about Hindus. Their father Hindu Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray used to say that I will not let Shivsena become Congress," Nadda said.

"If I ever need to join hands with Congress, then I will close my shop. Today Bala Saheb must be thinking that no one else but his own son shut his shop," he added.

Nadda further slammed the opposition and said, "Today I am very surprised... These oppositionist leaders are hugging each other in Bihar, but they forgot that Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed for 22 months by Rahul Gandhi's grandmother. Nitish Kumar was behind bars for 20 months. Today, in Patna, when I see the pictures of Rahul Gandhi welcoming them, I wonder what has happened in politics."

JP Nadda also lashed out at the Congress and said, "I want to tell the Congressmen to come to me and discuss the figures. Today America is saying that India is providing employment to 10 lakh people. These illiterate Congressmen do not know that when the economy grows, employment also increases and means of employment are also increased."

A meeting of Opposition leaders hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began in Patna today. More than 15 opposition parties attended the meeting held at Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna.

(with inputs from ANI)