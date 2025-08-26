The girl was playing in the gallery of her house when she lost balance and fell to the ground after slipping through a gap around 1.15 pm, an official said

Maharashtra: One-year-old girl dies after falling from gallery of house in Nagpur

A one-year-old girl died after falling from gallery of her first floor house in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Satranjipura area under the Lakadganj police station limits, they said.

The girl was playing in the gallery of her house when she lost balance and fell to the ground after slipping through a gap around 1.15 pm, an official said.

On hearing a loud thud, her family members and neighbours rushed to see what happened and were shocked to find her fallen to the ground. She was immediately taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said, according to the PTI.

Police have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and investigation into the case is on, the official added.

Five-year-old special needs girl child drowns in water tub in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, a five-year-old special needs girl child allegedly drowned in a water tub in the bathroom of her home, the police sources had earlier said.

The tub was kept in the bathroom of a residence in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of Goregaon East in Mumbai, said an official.

According to information received from a source at Dindoshi police station in Goregaon East, the child was sleeping with her aunt on the day of the incident and when the family members woke up, they found that she was missing from the bed.

Soon after, chaos ensued inside the house, the family members of the child found her in the bathroom, lying inside the water tub filled with water, said sources.

The girl was found with one leg outside the tub and her head submerged in the bathtub, they said.

Acting on the incident reported to them, Dindoshi police rushed to the spot and began investigations into the matter.

"The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are further investigating the case," said an official.

After the news spread regarding the incident, the locals of the area were left in shock with the child's tragic death.

(with PTI inputs)