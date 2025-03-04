Breaking News
Opposition can stoop down to any level in a bid to eradicate Sanatan Dharma: BJP on Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb

Updated on: 04 March,2025 05:44 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The SP leader had said that during the Mughal emperor's reign, India's border extended to Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar), and the country was then referred to as the 'golden sparrow' with its GDP accounting for 24 per cent of the world

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties over Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) President Abu Azmi's remarks about Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, news agency PTI reported.


The party's reaction came amid a row over the Maharashtra SP leader allegedly eulogising the Mughal Emperor in his recent remarks. Azmi had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border extended to Afghanistan and Burma (present-day Myanmar), and the country was then referred to as the 'golden sparrow' with its gross domestic product (GDP) accounting for 24 per cent of the world.


Asked about the fight between the Mughal Emperor and Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai, termed it a political battle, reported PTI.


Stating that the opposition could stoop down to any level in their bid to "eradicate" Sanatan Dharma, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi termed Azmi's remarks an "insult to the entire Indian society" and alleged that the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc constituents are engaged in a "cut-throat competition" with each other to prove themselves anti-Hindu for minority votes.

"This unwarranted and unwanted glorification of Aurangzeb, who was one of the most cruel and tyrannical rulers in history, is an insult to Indian society. This is an old tendency of the Congress and 'INDI alliance'. Earlier their Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi had visited Aurangzeb's tomb and prayed," Trivedi told PTI Videos when asked for comment.

This makes it clear that they can "cross any limit and stoop down to any level" to carry forward their campaign to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, he alleged.

"This also shows how much they hate Indian traditions and culture," the Rajya Sabha lawmaker said.

 Earlier in the day, the issue rocked both houses of the Maharashtra legislature, with members of the ruling Mahayuti demanding the Mumbai MLA's suspension. They also said Azmi must be charged with treason.

Both the houses were adjourned over the issue.

The development came on a day when the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi planned to corner the government over the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister Dhananjay Munde.

(With PTI inputs)

