Home > News > India News > Article > Opposition leader criticises Kerala govts COVID 19 response

Opposition leader criticises Kerala govt’s COVID-19 response

Updated on: 19 December,2023 01:41 AM IST  |  Malappuram
Agencies |

Top

“The spread of COVID-19 is intensifying in the state. However, the government has not yet issued any clear statements on this,” the Congress leader alleged

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, accused the state government on Monday of not taking any steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the southern state.


Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said that even though 89 per cent of the COVID cases in the country are in the state, the Kerala government has not provided clear information about the action taken.


“The spread of COVID-19 is intensifying in the state. However, the government has not yet issued any clear statements on this,” the Congress leader alleged.


He further stated that at the national level, the Ministry of Health reports that out of more than 1,800 cases in the country, over 1,600 cases have been reported in Kerala.

“There were four deaths....111 new cases were reported on Sunday alone,” he said, quoting national-level reports.

Satheesan alleged that state government is inactive, possibly waiting for the conclusion of the state government’s outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas.               

K’taka mandates masks for those over 60, comorbid

K’taka mandates masks for those over 60, comorbid

The Karnataka government on Monday asked those above 60-years of age, with comorbidities, and symptoms of cough, phlegm and fever to mandatorily wear face masks, in the wake detection of a case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in neighbouring Kerala. Increased tests among those with such symptoms and suspected cases, and heightened surveillance in border districts are among the measures that the officials have been instructed to take up, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here. The situation is being continuously monitored, and there is no need for any restriction on movement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

