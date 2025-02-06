The deportees claimed that their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing at Punjab's Amritsar airport

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Opposition members protest over US deportation of Indians, several MPs sport handcuffs in Parliament x 00:00

Several opposition MPs on Thursday criticised the government for the way Indians, who were staying illegally in the United States were deported, questioning the treatment meted out to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

A US military aircraft carrying over 100 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants in the country.

The deportees claimed that their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing at Punjab's Amritsar airport.

Opposition parliamentarians, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, protested the treatment meted out to the Indians by US authorities by staging a protest in Parliament complex.

Several opposition members including Congress Amritsar MP Gurujit Singh Aujla were seen joining the protest sporting handcuffs on their hands.

Aujla also voiced his concerns, saying, "The way they were brought in was wrong. They were humiliated. Their hands and feet were chained. When our government already knew that they were going to be deported, then they should have sent a commercial flight to bring them back."

Aujla further stated, "They went there illegally, but they did not commit any huge crime after going there... We have given a notice to the Speaker and there may be a discussion on this."

Attacking the Central government, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the way Indians were brought back shows the "weakness" of the government.

"The way women were treated and brought back hand cuffed like criminals ... we will not tolerate the insult to the country," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

He alleged that for PM Modi, his personal image is more important than the standing of the country.

"It is a black day ... the prime minister is silent," he added.

Amid criticism by the opposition, Union minister Chirag Paswan said the government will put forth its views at an appropriate time. "It is a policy decision and it should not be politicised by the opposition," he said.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said as per a report are still 6,75,000 Indian immigrants in the United States and 18,000 people are on the final list.

"According to the Pew Research 2022 report, there are still 6,75,000 undocumented Indian immigrants in the USA, and 18,000 people are still on the final list. When all these people return, it will impact remittances as well. The government must also address what it will do for them," Owaisi told reporters.

"BJP leaders keep saying that Modi ji has elevated India's name and made it a superpower, but what is happening now? Why are they being brought back in such a disrespectful manner?" he questioned further.

The AIMIM Chief also highlighted that the incident has reflected the level of unemployment among the Indian youths

"This reflects the level of unemployment among the youth in India. 45 per cent of the youth are unemployed. This is why these people are lured by agents, endure hardships, and cross 8-10 countries to reach their destination. The government will have to answer why there is so much unemployment," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Earlier, both the houses faced adjournment on Thursday after Opposition held a protest demanding a discussion on the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the States.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm over the issue.

He said, "We are of course engaging the US government to ensure the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight."

"At the same time the House will appreciate that our focus should be on strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry, while taking steps to ease visas for the legitimate travellers," he added.

The minister also stated that the process of deportation is not a new one.

"The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed that women and children are not restrained," he said.

"Further need of deportees during transit related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies, are attended to. During toilet breaks deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed. This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft," he said.

(With Agency inputs)