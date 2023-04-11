Breaking News
Over 100 shops gutted in fire at vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya

Updated on: 11 April,2023 03:59 PM IST  |  Bodh Gaya
ANI |

The intensity of the fire was such that in no time it engulfed dozens of shops, leaving no time for locals to control it

Over 100 shops gutted in fire at vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A major fire broke out at a vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Tuesday morning turning 115 shops of the market into ashes, officials said.


The intensity of the fire was such that in no time it engulfed dozens of shops, leaving no time for locals to control it.



Locals who are present at the spot claimed that a couple of LPG cylinders also exploded after which fire engulfed the whole area.


People also alleged fire tenders of reaching late even after getting information.

Muhammad Raju, a food outlet operator in the market said, "Fire was so massive that no one dared to douse it and after the cylinder blast, it spread further gutting our shops. A total of 115 to 117 shops were destroyed in the fire causing a loss of several lakhs of rupees. Only one fire brigade reached here that too was late, till then most of the market was under fire."

According to officials, 5 to 6 motorcycles were also burnt in the fire. On information, police administration also reached the spot.

For now, no loss of life has been reported, and the exact reason behind the incident is also not known yet, they said.

Further details are awaited.

