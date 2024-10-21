Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 October,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Srinagar
On Sunday, a doctor from Kashmir and six non-local labourers were killed while five people sustained injuries in the terror attack at an under-construction tunnel at Gund in Ganderbal district

Mortal remains of doctor Shahnawaz being carried during funeral procession. Pic/PTI

A day after seven persons were killed in a terror attack in Ganderbal, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said Pakistan was still trying to kill innocent people and disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.


Sinha asked the police to investigate the Ganderbal terror attack so that justice is done to the victims and their families. “Yesterday, an unfortunate incident happened in Ganderbal. I urge the police and other authorities to look into it so that justice is done to the victims and their families,” Sinha said at the Police Martyrs’ Day function here. 


On Sunday, a doctor from Kashmir and six non-local labourers were killed while five people sustained injuries in the terror attack at an under-construction tunnel at Gund in Ganderbal district. 


Nitish mourns workers’ death

CM Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the killing of three construction workers from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven people, including three migrant workers from Bihar, were killed in a terrorist attack at a construction site. In a statement, the CMO said Kumar directed the state’s resident commissioner in Delhi to make adequate arrangements for transporting the bodies.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

