Pakodas for masses, halwa for chosen few: Congress slams govt over ILO report findings

Updated on: 29 November,2024 12:56 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the International Labour Organisation's just released Global Wage Report 2024-2025 has some concerning findings about wage inequality in India

Jairam Ramesh. File Pic

The Congress on Friday slammed the government over an International Labour Organisation report pointing to wage inequality in India, claiming this is a direct consequence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pakoda-nomics" which is about 'pakodas' for the masses and 'halwa' for the chosen few.


Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the International Labour Organisation's just released Global Wage Report 2024-2025 has some concerning findings about wage inequality in India.


Citing the ILO report, he said the top 10 percentile of India's income-earners earn 6.8 times more than the bottom 10 percentile.


"This is significantly more unequal than nearly every country in our neighourhood, including Pakistan, Bangaldesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He further cited the ILO report to state that India has one of the lowest share of wage-workers among all lower-middle-income countries. Most workers are engaged in self-employment which is typically informal, low-paying, and highly prone to volatility, Ramesh said.

"Remember this is a direct consequence of the pakoda-nomics that the non-biological PM has created. Pakodas for the masses, halwa for the chosen few!" the Congress leader said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment, price rise and "increasing income inequality".

