“The committee is seeking suggestions, views and ideas from stakeholders, particularly students and parents, from June 27 to July 7, 2024. The suggestions can be submitted using mygov platform,” a senior MoE official said

MPs protest over NEET issue during ongoing session. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Panel seeks public input on exam reforms amid NEET, NET scandals x 00:00

The Centre’s high-level panel on examination reforms has sought suggestions and feedback from stakeholders, including students and parents, till July 7, Ministry of Education officials said on Friday.

Amid a raging row on alleged irregularities in exams, the panel headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan has been tasked with making recommendations on reforms in the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and reviewing the structure and operations of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The committee is seeking suggestions, views and ideas from stakeholders, particularly students and parents, from June 27 to July 7, 2024. The suggestions can be submitted using mygov platform,” a senior MoE official said.

Government ready for discussion: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan said government is ready for discussion on NEET but that should take place as per tradition and by maintaining decorum. Interacting with reporters on the alleged irregularities, the minister appealed to them not to confuse the students, “The government is ready for every kind of discussion, but everything should happen following norms and maintaining decorum. The President spoke about the exam in her speech yesterday and it shows the government’s intention that we are ready to face any issue,” Pradhan said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever