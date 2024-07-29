This corruption has led to poor-quality constructions, such as the nearly 218,000 crore Atal Setu bridge developing cracks within six months of its opening, said Priyanka Chaturvedi

Priyanka Chaturvedi. Pic/X

Listen to this article Parliament Budget Session: Priyanka Chaturvedi gives suspension of business notice in RS over alleged corruption in infrastructure projects in Maharashtra x 00:00

Amid ongoing Parliament Budget Session, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi submitted a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 on Monday to address the alleged widespread corruption in infrastructure projects in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for July 29, 2024," Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman amid ongoing Parliament Budget Session.

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the rampant corruption in public infrastructure projects by the Maharashtra State Government. This corruption has led to poor-quality constructions, such as the nearly 218,000 crore Atal Setu bridge developing cracks within six months of its opening, and a formerly blacklisted company being awarded the contract for a 21,566 crore road project under phase-2 of the Rs 6,000 crore cement concrete road project in Mumbai. Therefore, it is demanded that the Minister of Road Transport and Highways seek a report from the State Government and provide the details regarding this issue, which should be followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion," she said in the letter.

"I would also like to request that if the same matter cannot be permitted under Rule 267, then I may please be permitted to raise this matter of urgent national importance during Zero Hour on July 29, 2024," she added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi spoke about the deaths at the Delhi coaching centre and said that how the taxation has been decided is a burden on the common people, and the issues of unemployment have still not been addressed. She further added that the way the infrastructure was collapsing was not death, but murder, reported ANI.

Speaking to ANI, she said "There are a lot of issues in this budget. The way taxation has been decided has put more burden on the common people, there has been no relaxation from inflation and the issue of unemployment has not been addressed yet. The whole infrastructure collapse is very unfortunate. Children leave their homes and come to study here. The death of the three students due to the water filled in the basement is very unfortunate. This is not a death; it is a murder."

"All these issues will be raised during the budgetary meetings. The coaching institutes that have now been shut down will be held responsible, but which authority will be held responsible for this incident? Everyone was aware that the drains were clogged and dirty because of the heavy rain, but who will hold people responsible for this? The dirty politics being played over the issue is very unfortunate," she told ANI.

She further questioned why the Lieutenant Governor (LG) was not aware of the situation and that accountability should be taken by everyone right from the LG to the workers. "My question is to the LG on why he was not aware of the situations there and why did he not take any action. What will the families do with the compensation? Accountability should be taken right from the LG to the workers and all these BJP members should be held responsible," she said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the MCD sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh on Sunday for violating building by-laws amid protests by students. Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed strict action against coaching centres operating illegally in basements.

The Delhi Police arrested seven persons in connection with the incident, including the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre. The accused have been booked for culpable homicide, among other charges.

(With inputs from ANI)