Parliament security breach: Delhi police sources reveal mastermind Lalit Jha destroyed five mobile phones before his arrest

Lalit Jha, key accused in the recent Parliament security breach. Pic/PTI

Delhi police sources have revealed that mastermind Lalit Jha, in connection with the Parliament security breach, destroyed five mobile phones before coming to Delhi and was misleading the investigating team.

According to the Delhi police Lalit Jha destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman, said police sources.

Investigation has revealed that Lalit first destroyed the phones of the four accused and before coming to Delhi he destroyed his own phone also.

According to Delhi Police sources Lalit is continuously misleading the investigation team.

The investigation team has written a letter to the cellular company seeking information about Lalit and the remaining four accused.

Whatever Lalit and the other accused are telling to the police, the Special Cell team is going on the ground to verify it, Delhi police sources said.

According to sources, most of the statements which the accused have given are proving to be just mere words to mislead the police.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and mastermind in Parliament security breach case, burnt the mobile phones of his associates along with his friend Mahesh after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman, said police sources.

Ahead of the incident, all four accused had handed over their mobile phones to Jha so that crucial investigation details cannot get into police hands as they were anticipating their arrest.

In Kuchaman, Jha met his friend Mahesh, who got him a room for the night. Both of them had met through Facebook, as revealed by Jha during his interrogation.

However, Delhi police are verifying all the claims made by Jha. Jha was also present outside the parliament and captured the video of two of his accomplices with the intent to publicise it.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police apprised the Patiala House Court that mastermind Lalit Jha disclosed that all the accused in the parliament security breach incident met many times and executed the conspiracy.

Delhi Police, while producing Jha before the concerned judge, informed that accused Lalit Jha has disclosed that accused persons, including him, wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their demands.

