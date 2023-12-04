Parliament Winter Session 2023: I-N-D-I-A bloc parliamentary leaders to meet Mallikarjun Kharge

Ahead of the start of the Parliament Winter Session 2023, the parliamentary party leaders belonging to the I-N-D-I-A bloc are set to meet Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday

Representational Pic/File

Ahead of the start of the Parliament Winter Session 2023 begins, the parliamentary party leaders belonging to the I-N-D-I-A bloc are set to convene in Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber on Monday. Kharge, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will host the leaders for discussions on their floor strategy during the upcoming session, the ANI reported.

The timing of the meeting is significant, taking place a day after the results of assembly polls in four states were declared. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress emerged triumphant in Telangana.

According to the ANI, the winter session is anticipated to be intense, with several key issues on the agenda. The Ethics Committee's report on the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is scheduled to be presented on the opening day in the Lok Sabha. Opposition parties are steadfast in their opposition to certain bills proposed by the government, including the Bill regulating appointments for the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners.

In preparation for the session, an all-party meeting was held on Saturday, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the session, scheduled to have 15 sittings between December 4 and December 22. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, addressing reporters after the meeting, emphasized the government's readiness for discussions on various issues within the framework of parliamentary rules, the news agency reported.

"We are ready for discussion, but they will also have to follow the procedure for a structured debate. This is the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha. So there should be a structural debate. Our request is that the House should run smoothly," Joshi stated, as per the ANI.

The government has outlined an ambitious agenda for the session, with 21 bills, including those aiming to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Indian Evidence Act, and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Members of the Congress party have indicated their intention to raise issues of public concern and have called for a discussion on the Ethics Committee's report regarding allegations against Mahua Moitra.

The winter session, slated to conclude on December 22, is poised to be a crucial period for parliamentary deliberations and decision-making. The INDIA bloc's meeting in Kharge's chamber will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the opposition's strategy for the upcoming session.

(with ANI inputs)

