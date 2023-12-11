Apart from that house is expected to see the laying of reports of Standing Committee on Water Resources, and 'Demands for Grants (2023-24)' of the Ministry of Jal Shakti - Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will be made by Guman Singh Damor

Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Parliament winter session: Amit Shah to table 2 J-K Bills in Rajya Sabha today x 00:00

The eighth day of the Parliament's Winter Session is expected to see few significant businesses in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today afternoon. Earlier, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Apart from that house is expected to see the laying of reports of Standing Committee on Water Resources, and 'Demands for Grants (2023-24)' of the Ministry of Jal Shakti - Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will be made by Guman Singh Damor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House will also see Ministers making statements on the status of the implementation of various reports and several private members move for leave to introduce Bills.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Kumar Modi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Wilson, and Telugu Desam Party MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar are to present a copy of each (in English and Hindi) of seven reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

These include the 134th Report on Action Taken on 103rd Report of the Committee on "Functioning of the Virtual Courts/Court Proceedings through Video Conferencing" pertaining to Department of Justice ; 135th Report on Action Taken on 126th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Department of Personnel and Training ; 136th Report on Action Taken on 127th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants ( 2023-24) pertaining to Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances; and Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare ; 137th Report on Action Taken on 128th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Department of Justice; 138th Report on Action Taken on 129th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Department of Legal Affairs ; 139th Report on Action Taken on 130th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Legislative Department ; and 140th Report on "Appointment of Notaries".

BJP MP Sunita Duggal will present a report showing further action taken by the Government on Reports of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Twenty-sixth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Suspension of Telecom Services/Internet and its impact' relating to the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications).

Further in the day, BJP MPs Baburam Nishad and Satish Chandra Dubey are to lay on the table, a copy of the Thirty-Third Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in its Twenty Seventh Report on the subject - "BIS-Hallmarking and Jewellery" pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Consumer Affairs).

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and Janata Dal (U) Aneel Prasad Hegde are to lay on the table, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of two Reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources (2023-24) in the Rajya Sabha today.