The government has moved to increase the size of the joint parliamentary committee that will examine the two bills proposing "One Nation, One Election" (ONOE) from 31 members to 39. The expansion aims to provide broader representation across different political parties, ensuring a more inclusive review of the controversial legislation.

As per PTI, the proposed list of members now includes additional representation from various parties. The new Lok Sabha MPs suggested for the panel include Baijayant Panda and Sanjay Jaiswal from the BJP, Chhotelal from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Anil Desai from Shiv Sena (UBT), Shambhavi from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and K Radhakrishnan from the CPI(M). This inclusion ensures a diverse mix of viewpoints on the proposed changes to the electoral system.

In a motion set to be presented by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the two ONOE bills, including one for amending the Constitution, are to be referred to the joint committee for detailed scrutiny. The committee will comprise 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha, with the intention of conducting a thorough review of the bills' implications.

Among the proposed members from the Lok Sabha, several high-profile politicians are included. Former Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary, along with Bhartruhari Mahtab from the BJP and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Congress, are among those nominated for the committee. These appointments are seen as significant, given their political stature and expertise in legislative matters.

According to PTI reports, of the 17 Lok Sabha members from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the committee, 12 are from the BJP. This composition is expected to have a significant impact on the direction of the committee’s discussions. The ONOE bills, which seek to introduce simultaneous elections in India, have sparked considerable debate due to their potential to overhaul the country’s electoral system.

The move to expand the committee's size has been viewed as an attempt to bring more voices into the discussion, potentially alleviating concerns over the fairness and inclusivity of the proposed reforms. The scrutiny of these bills will likely dominate the parliamentary agenda in the coming months, with the joint committee tasked with making recommendations on their viability and broader constitutional implications.

(With inputs from PTI)