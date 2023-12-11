Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy said those aiding in the propagation of drugs in the state should be treated as "anti-nationals" as they are "committing a crime against the country"

Indrasena Reddy. Pic/Tripura State Portal

Listen to this article People aiding in drug propagation should be treated as 'anti-nationals': Tripura Governor x 00:00

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy on Monday said those aiding in the propagation of drugs in the northeastern state should be socially boycotted and treated as "anti-nationals" as they are "committing a crime against the country".

Reddy was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of 'Viksit Bharat@2047' programme at Raj Bhavan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Drugs are coming from Myanmar and some locals are helping (in its propagation). They are committing a crime against the nation. I appeal to all to socially boycott such people and treat them as anti-nationals," he said.

Asserting that the police have been doing a great job with regard to the anti-drug campaign, the governor underlined the need to launch a social boycott drive against those aiding in the circulation of drugs.

Till August this year, a total of 746 people have been booked in connection with 445 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and contraband items, including heroin, worth Rs 91.84 crore has been seized in this period, according to a police report.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!