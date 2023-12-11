Breaking News
People aiding in drug propagation should be treated as 'anti-nationals': Tripura Governor

Updated on: 11 December,2023 05:41 PM IST  |  Agartala
PTI |

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy said those aiding in the propagation of drugs in the state should be treated as "anti-nationals" as they are "committing a crime against the country"

Indrasena Reddy. Pic/Tripura State Portal

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy on Monday said those aiding in the propagation of drugs in the northeastern state should be socially boycotted and treated as "anti-nationals" as they are "committing a crime against the country".


Reddy was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of 'Viksit Bharat@2047' programme at Raj Bhavan.


"Drugs are coming from Myanmar and some locals are helping (in its propagation). They are committing a crime against the nation. I appeal to all to socially boycott such people and treat them as anti-nationals," he said.


Asserting that the police have been doing a great job with regard to the anti-drug campaign, the governor underlined the need to launch a social boycott drive against those aiding in the circulation of drugs.

Till August this year, a total of 746 people have been booked in connection with 445 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and contraband items, including heroin, worth Rs 91.84 crore has been seized in this period, according to a police report.

