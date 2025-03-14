Breaking News
PM Modi condoles demise of veteran RSS Pracharak Shankar Rao Tatwawadi

Updated on: 14 March,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Born in 1933, Tatwawad dedicated his entire life to the RSS and made a mark by furthering its global outreach.

PM Modi condoles demise of veteran RSS Pracharak Shankar Rao Tatwawadi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

PM Modi condoles demise of veteran RSS Pracharak Shankar Rao Tatwawadi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the passing of Shankar Rao Tatwawadi, a senior Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Born in 1933, Tatwawad dedicated his entire life to the RSS and made a mark by furthering its global outreach.


According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi stated that Dr. Shankar Rao Tatwawadi Ji would be remembered for his extensive contribution to nation-building and India's cultural regeneration.


"I consider myself fortunate to have interacted with him on several occasions, both in India and overseas. His ideological clarity and meticulous style of working always stood out," PM Modi said.


Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Pained by the passing away of Dr. Shankar Rao Tatwawadi Ji. He will be remembered for his extensive contribution to nation-building and India's cultural regeneration. He dedicated himself to RSS and made a mark by furthering its global outreach. He was also a distinguished scholar, always encouraging a spirit of enquiry among the youth. Students and scholars fondly recall his association with BHU. His various passions included science, Sanskrit and spirituality."

He added, "I consider myself fortunate to have interacted with him on several occasions, both in India and overseas. His ideological clarity and meticulous style of working always stood out. Om Shanti."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, calling Tatwawadi's passing an irreplaceable loss for society.

"Pained by the demise of senior Sangh Pracharak Dr. Shankar Rao Tatwawadi Ji. As the International Coordinator of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Tatwawadi ji expanded the footprints of the glorious heritage of the Sangh, and as a renowned scholar in pharmaceutics, he left a lasting legacy among the innumerable students he nurtured," Shah wrote in a post on X.

"His passing away is an irreplaceable loss for the society," he added.

