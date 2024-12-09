Gandhi became a main member of Congress in 1997. Later, due to demands from the Congress Party, she entered politics, campaigned extensively for the party, and was elected president

Representational Image

Listen to this article PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other politicians wish Sonia Gandhi on her 78th birthday x 00:00

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi received birthday greetings as she turned 78 on Monday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saluting her as a "true champion" of marginalised people's rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that Gandhi's contribution to public life had inspired millions.

Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president, has taken a break from active politics in recent years due to health issues, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding important roles in the party. She remains a Rajya Sabha member and the Congress Parliamentary Party's chairperson, PTI reported.

In a post on X, the Congress president extended his warm greetings to Sonia Gandhi on behalf of the party on her birthday.

"A true champion of the rights of the marginalised, embodying utmost grace, dignity, and courage amidst adversity, her contribution to public life has inspired millions," Kharge said.

"I wish her a long and healthy life," he added.

सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की चेयरपर्सन व पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष, श्रीमती सोनिया गाँधी जी को आज उनके जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



हाशिए पर पड़े लोगों के अधिकारों की सच्ची हिमायती, विपरीत परिस्थितियों में भी अत्यंत शालीनता, गरिमा, त्याग और साहस का… pic.twitter.com/5KdblVry5F — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 9, 2024

Prime Minister Modi also extended his greetings to Sonia Gandhi, wishing her "long life."

Greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2024

Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on Monday extended birthday greetings to the Rajya Sabha MP.

"Heartiest congratulations to Congress' Parliamentary Party chief and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today and best wishes for her good health and long life. Heartiest congratulations to her family members and followers on this day too," Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

कांग्रेस पार्टी संसदीय दल की प्रमुख व पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गाँधी जी को आज उनके जन्मदिन की दिली मुबारकबाद एवं उनके बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के साथ लम्बी उम्र की शुभकामनायें। उनके परिवार के सदस्यों व अनुयाइयों को भी आज के दिन की हार्दिक बधाई। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 9, 2024

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Gandhi with a post on X saying, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Sonia Gandhi on her birthday."

श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं अनंत शुभकामनायें। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 9, 2024

Congress general secretary in charge organisation K C Venugopal, also greeted Gandhi and hailed her as "an iconic leader of our times.".

"Her unparalleled contribution to India, in the face of the immense sacrifices she made, is an inspiration for millions across the world. Her guidance, during the years of good governance under PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, played a pivotal part in India's post-independence journey towards growth," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"Despite the continuous attacks she faces, she has shown great wisdom and commitment in her public service. Her support and vision continue to be great sources of strength for our party," he said.

My best wishes and kind regards to an iconic leader of our times, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday.



Her unparalleled contribution to India, in the face of the immense sacrifices she made, is an inspiration for millions across the world. Her guidance, during… pic.twitter.com/Sdp0zwS20l — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) December 9, 2024

The Congress, on its official X handle, applauded Gandhi's contribution and said she is a leader whose commitment and belief in the founding principles of India and the party are an inspiration.

"Championing women's empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth, her vision led to the upliftment of millions of marginalized people and the strengthening of India's welfare state," the Congress said.

As Congress's president and chairperson of the UPA, she has played a pivotal role in pathbreaking reforms, it said.

From MGNREGA and the Right to Food to the Right to Education and the Right to Information—these landmark legislations have reshaped the political, social, and economic landscape of India, the party stated.

"Through personal sacrifice and deep-rooted commitment to India's democratic values, she has exemplified selflessness, grace, and dignity in public life. Here's wishing the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi ji, a very happy birthday!" the party said.

"May she be blessed with good health, happiness, and more strength as she continues to guide and inspire generations through her vision," the party said.

A leader whose commitment and belief in the founding principles of India and the Congress party are an inspiration.



Championing women's empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth, her vision led to the upliftment of millions of marginalized people and the strengthening of… pic.twitter.com/57WLYnXXr3 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 9, 2024

Several Congress leaders extended birthday greetings to Gandhi and praised her contribution in public life.

Posters were put up outside the All India Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Monday to wish parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi a happy 78th birthday.

The politician became a main member of Congress in 1997. In response to widespread demands from the Congress Party, she entered politics, campaigned extensively for the party, and was elected president, ANI reported.

She also served as chairperson of the National Advisory Council, a body that provided the government with periodic recommendations on issues of socioeconomic importance.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)