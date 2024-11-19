Breaking News
Updated on: 19 November,2024 12:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her birth anniversary today

Representational Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 107th birth anniversary on Tuesday.


PM Modi said in a post of X, "Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her birth anniversary today, ANI reported.

Kharge took to X and said, "Crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of 'Iron Lady of India', Indira Gandhi for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage and dynamic leadership, who selflessly contributed to nation building. She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary."

Congress party's official X handle termed Indira Gandhi as an embodiment of strength and resilience, ANI reported.

"Her transformative leadership propelled India to new heights, breaking barriers and shaping India's future. We pay our heartfelt tribute to Indira ji, whose patriotism and devotion to the nation inspire millions," the party said on X.

Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917 to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, she served as the first and the only woman prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and then again from January 1980 until her assassination on October 1984.

She was also the second longest-serving Prime Minister after her father Nehru and was famous for implementing revolutionary social and economic reforms, such as nationalizing banks. She also abolished the privy purses of the erstwhile princely states.

On October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi, who was regarded as one of the tallest world leaders, was killed at her residence on Akbar Road by her own Sikh bodyguards. Her assassination came following the execution of Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where Gandhi gave the Indian Army orders to fight Sikh separatists who had taken refuge there.

