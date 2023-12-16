Breaking News
Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link
Mumbai: Influencer claims she was almost killed by BF, bureaucrat’s son
Mumbai: Shifting of Gokhale bridge’s 90-m girder to begin on Sunday
Mumbai: BMC’s beautification project continues to take toll on trees
Mumbai: Blue Line 1 upgraded to accept NCMC cards
Mumbai: BMC extends cloud seeding EOI submission by a week
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi to inaugurate worlds largest corporate office Surat Diamond Bourse

PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest corporate office, Surat Diamond Bourse

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Burse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading

PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest corporate office, Surat Diamond Bourse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest corporate office, Surat Diamond Bourse
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's largest corporate office hub, 'Surat Diamond Bourse' on Sunday.


Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading.


The Diamond Bourse is the world's largest interconnected building, as it houses over 4,500 interconnected offices. The office building is even larger than the Pentagon and is the country's largest customs clearance house.


The building has the capacity to house 4,200 traders from 175 countries who will come to Surat to buy polished diamonds. Around 1.5 lakh people will get employment from the trading facility, as diamond buyers from all corners of the world will get a global platform to trade at Surat.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a media report on 'X' that said that the Surat Diamond Bourse has now overtaken the Pentagon, which has till date housed the world's largest office building for the last 80 years.

"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities," he posted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi surat news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK