PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest corporate office, Surat Diamond Bourse

Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Burse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's largest corporate office hub, 'Surat Diamond Bourse' on Sunday.

The Diamond Bourse is the world's largest interconnected building, as it houses over 4,500 interconnected offices. The office building is even larger than the Pentagon and is the country's largest customs clearance house.

The building has the capacity to house 4,200 traders from 175 countries who will come to Surat to buy polished diamonds. Around 1.5 lakh people will get employment from the trading facility, as diamond buyers from all corners of the world will get a global platform to trade at Surat.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a media report on 'X' that said that the Surat Diamond Bourse has now overtaken the Pentagon, which has till date housed the world's largest office building for the last 80 years.

"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities," he posted.

