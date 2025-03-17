A release from Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre issued on Monday said the event will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi to lay foundation stone of extension building of leading eye institute in Nagpur on March 30 x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur on March 30, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release from Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre issued on Monday said the event will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, reported PTI.

The new building will come up on a 5.83-acre plot. It will have 250 beds, 14 OPDs and 14 modular operation theatres, it added.

PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka next month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Sri Lanka early next month to finalise agreements reached during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to Delhi last year, a minister said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath made the statement while responding to a question on the budget allocation debate in the parliament.

"We have maintained a close relationship with our neighbour India. Our first diplomatic visit was to India, where we reached several agreements on bilateral cooperation," Herath said, reported PTI.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here in early April," he added, reported PTI.

Herath said that during PM Modi's visit, several new memoranda of understanding will be signed, in addition to the opening of the Sampur solar power station.

In 2023, the state power entity Ceylon Electricity Board and India's NTPC agreed to build a 135 MW solar power plant in the Sampur town of the eastern Trincomalee district.

Herath said the National People's Power (NPP) government's goodwill policy towards India has resulted in many benefits to the island nation, including several ongoing Indian projects.

"We will remain neutral in our foreign policy without taking any sides while working to maintain national interest," Herath said, reported PTI.

This will be PM Modi's fourth visit to the island nation since 2015.

(With inputs from PTI)