PM Modi will get another term in office after 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said looking at the current atmosphere in the country, he is confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get another term in office after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls due in a few months, reported news agency PTI.

Asked about seat-sharing among the ruling allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters that leaders from the three parties will sit together and decide on it, reported PTI.

"Looking at the wave and the results of elections in some states, everywhere the wind is blowing in favour of Narendra Modi saheb. I am confident that PM Modi saheb will again become the prime minister in 2024," he said, reported PTI.

"In the subsequent Maharashtra assembly elections (due later this year), the chief minister will be from Mahayuti (ruling alliance)," the NCP leader said, expressing confidence that they will win the state polls, reported PTI.

Asked about remarks of Jitendra Awhad (from Sharad Pawar camp of NCP) that it was a mistake to make Ajit Pawar deputy chief minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Bhujbal claimed that had he (Ajit Pawar) not been taken along, the split in NCP could have happened then itself, reported PTI.

It is doubtful that the (Uddhav Thackeray-led) MVA government, which remained in power for two-and-a-half years, would have lasted that long, he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the 'Mahayuti' alliance aims to win more than 45 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state and will start preparatory meetings from January 14 for the next general polls.

Addressing a press conference, Bawankule also claimed that workers and leaders from the opposition parties would switch over to the ruling side ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due later this year.

Mahayuti comprises the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The alliance leaders will start preparatory meetings for the Lok Sabha polls from January 14, Bawankule said addressing the mediapersons along with NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sunil Tatkare and state cabinet minister Dada Bhuse from the Shiv Sena.

The Mahayuti leaders will hold rallies on January 14 simultaneously all the districts of the state. The meetings will be held to connect with the booth-level workers, Bawankule said.

The alliance partners will complete the division-level meetings by mid-February, he said.

"We are preparing to win 45 plus Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming elections. All the parties will try to expand their base in the state," the BJP leader said.

(With inputs from PTI)